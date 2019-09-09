{{featured_button_text}}
Bogus bills

Bogus U.S. currency with Chinese lettering have been appearing the Wendover area.

 WENDOVER PD

WENDOVER, Utah — Wendover Police Department is warning Wendover-area businesses of forged U.S. currency from China “that could rip off the unobservant.”

The scam relies on the victims not paying close attention to a cash transaction. The fake notes have pink or purple Chinese lettering on them, and a number of obviously incorrect features. The notes are the same size as the real thing, and at first glance might well be mistaken for the real thing.

“If you are a cashier, or in a position of accepting paper currency, please use every precaution to ensure the bills received are authentic,” stated the Department.

