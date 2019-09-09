WENDOVER, Utah — Wendover Police Department is warning Wendover-area businesses of forged U.S. currency from China “that could rip off the unobservant.”
The scam relies on the victims not paying close attention to a cash transaction. The fake notes have pink or purple Chinese lettering on them, and a number of obviously incorrect features. The notes are the same size as the real thing, and at first glance might well be mistaken for the real thing.
You have free articles remaining.
“If you are a cashier, or in a position of accepting paper currency, please use every precaution to ensure the bills received are authentic,” stated the Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.