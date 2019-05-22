WEST WENDOVER – A West Wendover man faces charges of kidnapping and attempted murder after allegedly trying to force a woman to jump out of a second-story window.
West Wendover Police Department officers responded to a report of a domestic violence on May 15. The incident was originally reported in Wendover ,Utah, but the people involved travelled into West Wendover.
“Based on descriptions provided by witnesses the officers were able to recognize the description of Ivan Abarca from previous incidents,” stated police. Officers then went to his last known residence.
Officers said they could hear sounds and voices coming from within the residence that led them to believe a female was being threatened and restrained. They spoke with Abarca and a female inside, during which time Abarca denied physically injuring the woman. He claimed that her injuries were self-inflicted.
The victim provided a brief statement to officers before being transported to a hospital in Salt Lake City. Abarca was initially arrested and booked for suspicion of domestic battery.
The victim was able to provide more information after she was released from the hospital. Police now believe she was taken by Abarca from her residence in Utah by force, and transported to the residence in West Wendover.
“While there, Abarca refused to allow her to leave while he accused her of cheating on him,” police stated. “Abarca allegedly held the victim against her will while striking her with ‘weights,’ holding her by her neck and trying to force her to jump out of a window on the second floor of the residence.”
The original domestic violence charge was upgraded to attempted murder, battery with a weapon causing substantial bodily harm and kidnapping.
West Wendover police said Abarca is currently in the Elko County Jail awaiting a court appearance. No booking information was immediately available from the jail.
According to Elko Daily Free Press files, Abarca was arrested in July 2015 at an Elko casino on a charge of possessing a stolen vehicle. He was 29 years old at the time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.