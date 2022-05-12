Witnesses describe finding crime scene in murder case

ELKO – Prosecutors continued their presentation of evidence Thursday in Elko District Court in the trial of Bryce Dickey, who is accused of killing 16-year-old Gabrielle “Britney” Ujlaky two years ago.

Jurors saw drone footage and photographs from the crime scene. They also heard from retired chief deputy coroner Nick Czegledi, who was one of the first on the scene after the discovery of Ujlaky’s body in the Burner Basin area on March 11, 2020, three days after she was reported missing.

They also heard from two members of the Ruby Mountain Rebels off-roading group, Randy Thacker and William Copper, who were assigned to comb the area that day along with other search parties covering other sections around Spring Creek.

The group assists the Elko County Sheriff’s Office in search and rescue due to having off-road vehicles that are able to maneuver through brush and rough terrain.

Thacker, who was following Copper into the area, testified he spotted a blue tarp off the dirt roadway and signaled for Copper to stop and come back and check it out. They also noticed dry, red stains on the ground at the edge of the road.

Upon determining there was a possible body inside the tarp, Copper left to call dispatch for law enforcement while Thacker remained at his vehicle.

Czegledi, who was assigned as a liaison to the group by the Sheriff’s office, said he and Lt. Doug Fisher learned of the finding within minutes of each other. Czegledi said he then followed Fisher to meet Copper, who then led them back to Thacker.

Czegledi described how he cordoned off the area, started a log of those entering and exiting the crime scene, and took pictures of the scene while he awaited the arrival of a team from the Washoe County Forensic Investigation Section to move the body.

They arrived at dusk to process the crime scene, using lights as they gathered evidence and recovered the body, he added.

Czegledi also told the court how he was sent out on March 14, 2020, to search for evidence in a wider area. He located a cellphone among brush lodged into the mud roughly one-quarter of a mile from the crime scene. Its screen protector was nearby and the screen was shattered, he testified.

Dickey is charged with felony open murder, including first degree murder and all lesser included offenses, sexual assault with the use of a deadly weapon, and alternate charge of sexual assault.

He is represented by Elko County Public Defender Matthew Pennell and attorney Gary Woodbury.

A motion was filed last week by Elko District Attorney Tyler Ingram to remove the intent to ask for the death penalty.

Ingram and Deputy District Attorney Chad Thompson are representing the state in the case.

District Judge Mason Simons is presiding over the trial, which is expected to last 10 days. Court will resume Monday morning.

