Woman accused of assault and battery with Volkswagen

ELKO – A woman who was suspected of domestic violence in Carlin is facing a more serious charge of battery with a deadly weapon after allegedly striking her girlfriend with her girlfriend’s own car.

Joice K. Romaine, 29, of Elko was booked Wednesday at Elko County Jail on charges including failure to stop at the scene of an accident and taking or possessing a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Carlin police were called to a trailer park on Jan. 17 after a man reported seeing a woman being struck by her own car and dragged after she tried to reach into the vehicle.

The Volkswagen was located and pulled over a short time later, with the owner driving alone.

Police said the owner told them she had loaned her car to Romaine and Romaine had arrived at the apartments to pick her up. But when the owner said she wanted to drive, Romaine started “acting crazy” and would not let her, according to a police report.

The owner followed Romaine on foot to a different trailer space, where Romaine then allegedly drove into the owner. When the owner tried to reach in and unlock the car she was reportedly dragged a short distance before Romaine drove off.

The owner had the key fob, however, and the car was disabled after Romaine left the scene.

The officer requested a warrant on Romaine for domestic violence but the Elko County District Attorney’s Office filed a criminal complaint on the more serious charges. Assault and battery with a deadly weapon are both Category B felonies carrying a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison each.

Romaine’s bail was listed at $102,500.

She has been arrested 15 times in past seven years, mostly on drug charges and failure to appear in court.

Romaine was arrested in October 2015 on a felony warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle. She was accused of taking her mother’s car a week earlier. Police said they found meth and marijuana in the vehicle, along with scales and packaging materials.

In February 2015 she was arrested on drug trafficking and other charges after police served a warrant on a home in Carlin. Inside the house, officers reportedly found 63 grams of methamphetamine, 13 grams of cocaine, three ounces of marijuana and about 50 prescription pills.

Romaine was imprisoned on lesser drug charges in 2016, released and arrested on additional drug charges in 2017.

--

This week's felony arrests:

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0