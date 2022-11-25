 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Woman accused of battering boyfriend, babysitter

  • 0

ELKO – An Elko woman who suspected her longtime boyfriend of infidelity with a babysitter was arrested Nov. 19 after allegedly assaulting him with a kitchen knife and a spatula.

Police were called to their Winchester Drive apartment, where they found all three parties plus the couple’s three children. They determined that Tiara N. Scott, 32, had left for work around 4 p.m. but then began texting her boyfriend about her suspicions.

According to a declaration of arrest, Scott returned home and confronted him in the kitchen, striking him multiple times in the face with her open hand. She then allegedly grabbed a large kitchen knife and said she was going to kill him. The man grabbed the knife, cutting his hand in the process.

Scott then allegedly grabbed a large spatula and began striking him in the face with it. When the babysitter entered the kitchen she was also struck in the face, according to the report. The babysitter took the children into the bathroom but Scott reportedly followed them and kicked in the door.

People are also reading…

She was arrested for battery with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, and domestic battery. Her bail was listed at $73,140.

According to Elko County Jail records, Scott was also arrested at the apartment in July on felony drug charges and for petty larceny.

Tiara Scott

Scott
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man arrested following fatal crash

Man arrested following fatal crash

ELKO – An Owyhee man was arrested early Friday morning on a felony DUI charge after his vehicle crashed into the river north of Wildhorse, res…

Divorces

Divorces

Nov. 10 Ashley Chavez and Luis Chavez, married March 11, 2013

Divorces

Divorces

Nov. 7Doughlas Ryan Holladay and Kymberlee Jae Holladay, married Jan. 3, 2017

Elko District Court sentencings

Elko District Court sentencings

Department 2 – Judge Al KacinOct. 3Joseph Randal Berumen, 33, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit to own or possess a firearm by a prohibit…

New trial ordered for former deputy

New trial ordered for former deputy

ELKO – A former Elko County Sheriff’s deputy will face a retrial on sexual assault and controlled substance charges stemming from a split verd…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainian and Russian soldiers train for a harsh winter ahead

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News