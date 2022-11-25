Woman accused of battering boyfriend, babysitter

ELKO – An Elko woman who suspected her longtime boyfriend of infidelity with a babysitter was arrested Nov. 19 after allegedly assaulting him with a kitchen knife and a spatula.
Police were called to their Winchester Drive apartment, where they found all three parties plus the couple’s three children. They determined that Tiara N. Scott, 32, had left for work around 4 p.m. but then began texting her boyfriend about her suspicions.
According to a declaration of arrest, Scott returned home and confronted him in the kitchen, striking him multiple times in the face with her open hand. She then allegedly grabbed a large kitchen knife and said she was going to kill him. The man grabbed the knife, cutting his hand in the process.
Scott then allegedly grabbed a large spatula and began striking him in the face with it. When the babysitter entered the kitchen she was also struck in the face, according to the report. The babysitter took the children into the bathroom but Scott reportedly followed them and kicked in the door.
She was arrested for battery with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, and domestic battery. Her bail was listed at $73,140.
According to Elko County Jail records, Scott was also arrested at the apartment in July on felony drug charges and for petty larceny.
Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
Aldric L. Shirley
Aldric L. Shirley, 29, of Elko was arrested Nov. 17, 2022, at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Analexia S. Atkins
Analexia S. Atkins, 19, of Elko was arrested Nov. 10, 2022, at Maverick Casino for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $1,000
Braden R. Penny
Braden R. Penny, 45, of Spring Creek was arrested Nov. 17, 2022, at White Pine County Jail for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Brenda L. Rider
Brenda L. Rider, 58, of Nampa, Idaho was arrested Nov. 13, 2022, at Palace Parkway and Oak Creek Circle for battery on a protected person, resisting a public officer, and disturbing the peace. Bail: $21,055
Christopher G. Wilson
Christopher G. Wilson, 42, of Cottonwood Heights, Utah was arrested Nov. 10, 2022, at Salt Lake County Jail for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Clinton G. Sandstrom
Clinton G. Sandstrom, 39, of Spring Creek was arrested Nov. 17, 2022, at the state parole and probation office for violation of probation.
Codey G. Thompson
Codey G. Thompson, 28, of Fernley was arrested Nov 10, 2022, at 182 11th St. for two counts of battery domestic violence on a pregnant victim, and child endangerment. Bail: $15,000
David A. Pye
David A. Pye, 58, of Minden was arrested Nov. 13, 2022, at U.S. Highway 93 and Hacienda Ranch Road on a warrant for fugitive felon from another state and for attempting to resist a public officer with use of a firearm, and failure to obey stop sign. Bail: $205,050
Delaney Peterson
Delaney Peterson, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested Nov. 14, 2022, at Southern Idaho Correctional Institution for violation of probation.
Hailie A. Romero
Hailie A. Romero, 22, of Elko was arrested Nov. 15, 2022, at 1400 Mountain City Highway for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $750
James D. Smith
James D. Smith, 57, of Las Vegas was arrested Nov. 12, 2022, at 851 Court St. for felony possession of a controlled substance, and driving with a revoked driver’s license for DUI. Bail: $6,140
Jason B. Allison
Jason B. Allison, 39, of Battle Mountain was arrested Nov. 10, 2022, at Lander County Jail for felony child endangerment, two counts of battery, and on a criminal justice detainer.
Jason E. Weston
Jason E. Weston, 38, of Spring Creek was arrested Nov. 17, 2022, at 775 W. Silver St. for four counts of destroying the property of another. Bail: $10,000
Brevyn E. Raining Bird
Brevyn E. Raining Bird, 25, of Owyhee was arrested Nov. 18, 2022, at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for driving under the influence resulting in death or substantial bodily harm, and failure to maintain control on highway. Bail: $100,115
Thomas J. Kraychir
Thomas J. Kraychir, 23, of Crescent Valley was arrested Nov. 14, 2022, at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office on a felony warrant for grand larceny. Bail: $5,000
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.