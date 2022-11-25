Woman accused of battering boyfriend, babysitter

ELKO – An Elko woman who suspected her longtime boyfriend of infidelity with a babysitter was arrested Nov. 19 after allegedly assaulting him with a kitchen knife and a spatula.

Police were called to their Winchester Drive apartment, where they found all three parties plus the couple’s three children. They determined that Tiara N. Scott, 32, had left for work around 4 p.m. but then began texting her boyfriend about her suspicions.

According to a declaration of arrest, Scott returned home and confronted him in the kitchen, striking him multiple times in the face with her open hand. She then allegedly grabbed a large kitchen knife and said she was going to kill him. The man grabbed the knife, cutting his hand in the process.

Scott then allegedly grabbed a large spatula and began striking him in the face with it. When the babysitter entered the kitchen she was also struck in the face, according to the report. The babysitter took the children into the bathroom but Scott reportedly followed them and kicked in the door.

She was arrested for battery with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, and domestic battery. Her bail was listed at $73,140.

According to Elko County Jail records, Scott was also arrested at the apartment in July on felony drug charges and for petty larceny.