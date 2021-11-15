Woman accused of biting officer

ELKO – A Sacramento woman who was detained by police early Friday morning ended up being arrested on two counts of battery on a police officer.

An Elko Police Department sergeant was traveling east on Idaho Street at the intersection of College Avenue at about 5:30 a.m. when he saw a woman swing a blanket at a pickup truck as she began crossing the street on a red light. The officer asked for her ID but she said she didn’t have one, so he asked her to take her backpack off so he could detain her.

Jamie J. Boone, 30, refused to be handcuffed and bit the top of the officer’s hand, breaking the skin and resulting in bleeding, according to the officer’s declaration of probable cause. Then she pulled the body camera from his chest and threw it on the ground.

Backup officers arrived and Boone “continued to spit at officers, nearly hitting my face,” the sergeant reported. A “spit mask” was placed on her face.

Boone continued to be combative at the Elko County Jail, resisting the deputies who were trying to book her. She struck one deputy in the face with her hand, breaking his glasses and injuring his face, the report said.

Boone was eventually booked on counts of battery on a protected person, two counts of false statement to obstruct a public officer, and failure to yield or exercise due care by a pedestrian. Her bail was listed at $7,395.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 5 Sad 0 Angry 2