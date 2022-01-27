Woman accused of embezzling $28,000 from sandwich shop

ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested this week for failing to appear in court on charges of embezzling more than $28,000 from a sandwich shop she managed.

Bench warrants were issued twice in 2020 for Adrianna M. Montoya, 24, on the felony charge.

Police were originally called on Nov. 22, 2019, by one of the owners of the shop on Mountain City Highway. He told police he had planned to send Montoya and another employee to training for six months in order to open two additional businesses. Instead, Montoya stopped coming to work and the new manager reported bank deposits were missing.

The owner checked records and found that only two deposits had been made in October when there should have been 62. Some other deposits dating back to June were also determined to be missing.

The owner said Montoya initially denied taking the money but said she wanted to pay it back.

A total of $28,378.67 was missing, according to a police report. The sandwich shop has since closed.

A criminal complaint was filed in June 2020 but Montoya did not appear in court. Bench warrants were issued twice in 2021 for her arrest.

Montoya was arrested Monday by an Elko County Sheriff’s deputy and booked on $27,280 bail.

According to Elko Justice Court records, she pleaded guilty in November 2020 and August 2021 to unrelated petty larceny charges.

Montoya was also arrested in November 2016 and May 2017 on charges of possession of marijuana, according to jail records.

