ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of bilking a local pawn shop where she worked out of more than $40,000 over a four-year period.
Amy C. Mariluch, 43, is accused of falsifying the balance sheets and pocketing money from the business.
The pawn shop’s manager called police in April 2017 after she discovered several suspicious transactions.
Other employees spent 68 hours going over receipts dating back to 2104, and found many in which the amounts were written over. The total came to $42,198.27.
Mariluch was interviewed by a detective and shown the paperwork with the amounts written over and her initials beside the transaction. She reportedly told him she made corrections whenever money was missing but she did not profit from the changes.
Mariluch was charged with one count of embezzlement of more than $3,500, and an alternative count of embezzlement exceeding $650.
She was booked and release from jail Wednesday afternoon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.