ELKO – Police investigating a report of an Elko woman getting a refund from Home Depot for an item she did not purchase spotted the woman in the store allegedly rounding up a cartload of items for which she had matching receipts.

Elizabeth J. George, 38, was arrested Saturday on a felony warrant for two counts of burglary.

An Elko Police Department officer was called to the store on Feb. 13 after George was given a refund for a miter saw on Feb. 12. Store video shows her entering the store with no items.

As the officer entered the store he saw the suspect with a flatbed cart containing a table saw, grinder and air compressor. He asked what she was doing with them and she said she was buying them. George was also carrying receipts in her hand, which the officer asked to see. They matched the items but were dated Feb. 11 and 12.

The officer’s report was forwarded to the Elko District Attorney and a complaint was filed against George on Feb. 20.

Her bail on the two charges totaled $40,000.

