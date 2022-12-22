 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Woman accused of grand larceny after starting vehicle

ELKO – A Spring Creek woman who entered a vehicle and started it at a northside Elko home was arrested on a charge of grand larceny of a motor vehicle.

Police were called Tuesday morning by a woman who reported the incident. She told police she yelled at the suspect and followed her when she fled on foot.

Police caught up with Jessica M. Taylor, 30, three blocks away and placed her in handcuffs.

According to the arrest report Taylor told police she was “trying to get warm,” however the reporting party said Taylor rolled down the window after starting the vehicle. Temperatures were in the single digits overnight after dropping below zero for several days prior.

The report did not say how Taylor was able to start the vehicle.

She was booked into Elko County Jail with bail listed at $10,000.

Don't make it easy for thieves to steal your car. Make your vehicle less appealing and harder to access. Professional car thieves or joy-riders seek out vehicles that are easy to obtain.
Jessica Taylor

Taylor
