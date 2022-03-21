Woman accused of knife assault in bar

ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested Saturday for assault with a deadly weapon after she allegedly pressed a knife against a man’s throat in a downtown bar.

Kacee N. Horse, 25, was also booked on charges of battery by a prisoner and violation of probation.

Police were called to the bar where the alleged victim told them a woman he did not know approached him and “became verbal for unknown reasons. She then removed a large hunting knife from her purse and began pressing it against his neck and she was yelling at him,” stated the officer’s declaration of probable cause.

Horse was placed in the back of a patrol vehicle where she allegedly spit in an officer’s face.

According to Elko County Jail records, Horse was a resident of Owyhee in December 2020 when she was arrested at a north Elko residence on charges of robbery; 14 counts of conspiracy to buy, possess or receive stolen property; five counts of obtaining or possessing credit or debit card without cardholder’s consent; three counts of obtaining or using another person’s ID for harmful or unlawful purposes; and resisting a public officer.

She was listed as a resident of Boise, Idaho when she pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a credit card or debit card without cardholder’s consent. She was sentenced in June 2021 by District Judge Al Kacin to 12-32 months in prison and was placed on probation for 18 months. She was further ordered to serve two days in jail for contempt of court for failure to appear for sentencing.

