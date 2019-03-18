WEST WENDOVER – A West Wendover woman was arrested Sunday morning for allegedly attacking her roommate with both a kitchen knife and a screwdriver.
West Wendover police officers were called to a residence on Red Garter Street on a report of a domestic disturbance involving injuries and a suspect with a knife. The victim told them his roommate, who was possibly intoxicated on methamphetamine, had attacked him. The victim had a laceration to his neck and superficial stab wounds to his abdomen.
Medical units responded to render aid. The injuries were not believed to be life threatening, according to West Wendover police.
The suspect, who had barricaded herself inside an apartment prior to officers arriving, was identified as Crystal S. Luscan. She was calling the West Wendover Dispatch center as officers were attempting making entry.
After trying to talk her into opening the door failed, officers made entry into the residence. Police said she was “Tased” by officers when she failed to follow commands and drop an object that she was holding.
Luscan was taken into custody without further incident. There were no reports of injuries to her or the officers.
She was booked for suspicion of battery with a weapon, then transported to the Elko County Jail where bail was listed at $50,000.
A search warrant was later served on the residence that allowed officers to recover both weapons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.