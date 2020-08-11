Woman accused of selling home she didn't own

ELKO – A woman has been arrested on a theft charge after allegedly accepting money for a mobile home that she didn’t own.
Police were called in May 2019 by a woman who said she had purchased a mobile home on Bullion Road from Alicia M. Church.
The woman said she paid $17,500 to Church, and she provided police with a notarized purchase agreement with the price set at $28,000.
Police contacted the real homeowner, who said Church was under contract to buy the home but had been unable to complete the payments and still owed $4,000.
The homeowner said she told Church “she needed to get a cash buyer so that she would be able to pay what she owed …” stated a police report.
A criminal complaint was filed in September.
Church, 46, is currently listed as a resident of Henderson.
She was arrested Friday on a warrant and bail was set at $20,000.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.