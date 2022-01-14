Woman accused of stealing glasses from optician

ELKO – A woman was arrested Thursday for allegedly stealing glasses from an Elko optometry shop in November.

Rhiannon N. Junker, 33, faces charges of grand larceny, a Category D felony; and burglary of a business, a Category C felony.

Her bail was listed at $30,000.

Junker and two males entered Speedy Specs on Nov. 5 and, according to employees, distracted them to steal name-brand glasses, stated a police report.

Surveillance video provided by the manager to police showed Junker and a male identified as Jarrett Beckner taking glasses. The third male was not named as a suspect.

Police who watched the video reported that they saw Junker steal at least one pair of glasses, and Beckner steal at least five pairs.

Junker was arrested twice in 2021; once in March for felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic device, and again in August for felony possession of a controlled substance.

She pleaded no contest on Sept. 17 in Elko Justice Court to using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was ordered to serve 18 hours in jail.

For conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance, a gross misdemeanor, Junker was arraigned in Elko District Court on Oct. 28. Sentencing is scheduled later this month.

Beckner has been arrested multiple times between 2017 and 2019. He was sentenced to two years in prison for principal to grand larceny and sentenced again to 32 to 28 months in prison for grand larceny of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance, both in 2018.

In 2016, he was convicted for grand larceny of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance after he and another man were arrested in an alley carrying a 12-gauge shotgun in a backpack.

Beckner was listed on the same criminal complaint as Junker but he has yet to be arrested on the new charges, according to Elko County Jail records.

