ELKO – A local woman who worked for a relative’s quick-loan business has been charged with siphoning thousands of dollars a month in profits.
Natasha C. Kolsch, 31, of Spring Creek was booked Wednesday for felony embezzlement from E-Z Cash and/or KKC Inc. She was charged in April 2017 with 13 counts of embezzlement or, in the alternative, 13 counts of theft, dating from January through December 2015.
“Total amount of monies missing from E-Z Cash during the year 2015 is $28,368,” states an officer’s report filed with the complaint.
Kolsch was terminated from the company in December 2015 after working there for five years, according to the document.
Her termination came four days after going shopping with a relative at Walmart but first stopping at E-Z Cash “so she could get some money.” She was seen leaving E-Z Cash with an envelope from which she later produced three $100 bills to pay for items at Walmart, the officer’s report stated.
After that, video cameras in the business were repositioned and Kolsch was reportedly seen removing the E-Z Cash money bag from her desk and putting it in her purse. She then went shopping at Raley’s.
Later she was recorded pulling money out of the bag and putting it in her purse, the owner told police. The videotape was taken into evidence.
On five occasions in 2015 Kolsch reportedly made deposits into her joint checking account matching the amount of cash that was determined to be missing from the business.
A check of the books showed that money was missing every month in 2015 except during a three-month period when Kolsch was on maternity leave.
According to Elko Daily Free Press files, Kolsch pleaded no contest to insurance fraud in a separate case and was given a suspended sentence in October 2018 of two years in prison with credit for one day served. She was also placed on probation for five years, and was ordered to submit to electronic monitoring, abstain from alcohol, gambling or marijuana use, pay $3,800 restitution to Aflac, and pay $1,000 restitution to the Nevada Attorney General’s Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.