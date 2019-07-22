ELKO – An Elko woman – Elko, Georgia, that is – was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon Friday following an incident in Mountain City.
Elko County deputies were sent to the Mountain City Bar on Thursday night after Owyhee Dispatch reported there was a fight at the bar and shots had been fired during a domestic dispute. Two vehicles were seen leaving the area toward Owyhee.
Bureau of Indian Affairs officers stopped the vehicles and detained Ondrea Zink, 34. Deputies were informed that Zink and another woman had been in an altercation at the bar. A pistol and magazine were located in one of the vehicles, according to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office.
The deputies and BIA officers returned to the bar and located evidence of shots being fired.
Zink was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and transported to the Elko County Jail with bail set set at $20,000.
She is a resident of Elko, Georgia, according to the jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.