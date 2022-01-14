Woman arrested after SUV clocked at 99 mph

ELKO – A woman driving an SUV was clocked at 99 mph Thursday on Interstate 80 and later booked into Elko County Jail, but not before she allegedly bit a state trooper and injured a hospital worker.

A Nevada State Police trooper pulled over the eastbound Toyota RAV 4 near Carlin and noticed that the male passenger “seemed substantially overly nervous and eager to leave.”

A records check revealed that the driver, Kristin G. Lyle, 33, of Dayton was wanted on a warrant out of Sparks. Her passenger, Samuel C. Pollock-Smith, 26, of Reno was determined to be on parole.

A K9 alerted to the presence of illicit drugs in the car, according to the trooper, but the report did not say that any drugs were found.

Lyle was taken to the hospital in Elko for a blood draw but she would not cooperate. During struggles to get a blood sample she bit a trooper in the forearm and scratched a phlebotomist in the arm, breaking skin and drawing blood.

Lyle was booked on charges of driving under the influence, speeding 21-30 mph over limit, resisting a public officer, false statement to obstruct a public officer, two counts of battery by a prisoner, and on a criminal justice detainer. Her bail was listed at $44,265.

Pollock-Smith was arrested for violation of probation.

