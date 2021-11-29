 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Woman arrested for battery on 2 officers

  • 0

ELKO – A Utah woman accused of relieving herself on the side of a Starbucks in West Wendover ended up being arrested on felony charges Sunday.

Police were called to the Wendover Nugget around 2 p.m. after an “unwanted guest” reportedly pulled down her pants and urinated on the wall of the Starbucks attached to the casino. The woman was also accused of pushing an employee inside the casino, according to a West Wendover Police Department officer’s statement.

Rashelle Brown, 31, of Salt Lake City became combative as she was escorted to a patrol vehicle, the report said. When a male and a female officer pinned her to the ground she allegedly used her fingernails to scratch the male officer’s hand, causing it to bleed.

It took three officers to get her in the vehicle, police said. Brown allegedly kicked another officer after she arrived at the police station.

She was booked into Elko County Jail on charges of battery, urinating in public, three counts of resisting a public officer, and two counts of battery by a prisoner.

Battery by a prisoner is a felony in Nevada. Brown’s total bail was listed at $43,275.

Rashelle Brown

Brown
0 comments
0
3
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elko County felony arrests

Elko County felony arrests

Shaun J. Christian, 49, of Carlin was arrested Nov. 22, 2021, at 975 Terminal Way for fugitive felon from another state.

Divorces

Divorces

Nov. 12Michael Thomas and Autum Thomas, married Nov. 25, 2011

Elko Justice Court sentencings

Elko Justice Court sentencings

Nov. 16Samuel Ray Johnny pleaded guilty to one count of trespass and one count of petit larceny and was ordered to serve 36 hours in jail.

Watch Now: Related Video

Paris May Use Flying Taxis During The 2024 Olympic Games

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News