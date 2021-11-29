Woman arrested for battery on 2 officers

ELKO – A Utah woman accused of relieving herself on the side of a Starbucks in West Wendover ended up being arrested on felony charges Sunday.

Police were called to the Wendover Nugget around 2 p.m. after an “unwanted guest” reportedly pulled down her pants and urinated on the wall of the Starbucks attached to the casino. The woman was also accused of pushing an employee inside the casino, according to a West Wendover Police Department officer’s statement.

Rashelle Brown, 31, of Salt Lake City became combative as she was escorted to a patrol vehicle, the report said. When a male and a female officer pinned her to the ground she allegedly used her fingernails to scratch the male officer’s hand, causing it to bleed.

It took three officers to get her in the vehicle, police said. Brown allegedly kicked another officer after she arrived at the police station.

She was booked into Elko County Jail on charges of battery, urinating in public, three counts of resisting a public officer, and two counts of battery by a prisoner.

Battery by a prisoner is a felony in Nevada. Brown’s total bail was listed at $43,275.

Love 0 Funny 3 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0