Woman arrested for burglary at downtown motel

ELKO – A Battle Mountain woman was arrested early Friday morning on a burglary charge after she was seen entering a downtown motel room where a television was stolen.

An Elko Police Department officer on patrol at 4:30 a.m. “noticed something suspicious” at the motel. A man was seen removing a window screen and a woman was seen opening the window and crawling inside.

The man left in a vehicle but police questioned the woman, identified as Samantha A. Lowe, 27. She told police her boyfriend had been staying there and she was trying to recover her purse, according to the officer's statement.

Another officer pulled over the vehicle and identified the driver as Braulio V. Rodriguez, 29, of Elko. Inside the vehicle was a Samsung TV. The motel manager inspected the room and determined the television was missing.

Lowe was booked on a burglary charge with bail listed at $20,000.

Rodriguez was arrested for violation of probation and two counts of drug paraphernalia. He has been arrested seven other times on felony charges over the past two years, and was given two suspended sentences by District Judge Mason Simons in August after pleading guilty to drug charges.

Friday’s arrest was the fourth time he was arrested for violating probation since that conviction.

