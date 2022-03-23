Woman arrested for child endangerment

ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon on two felony counts of child endangerment following a domestic dispute.

Police were called to a southside residence where Luzmaria Ventura, 38, allegedly slapped her husband in the face multiple times as he was restraining her from attacking a woman.

Ventura then got into her Dodge Durango, with a baby and toddler in the back seat, and backed up into his pickup truck hard enough to crack the radiator, according to the officer’s statement.

Police said surveillance video shows the fight continuing after that, until Ventura eventually left the area.

She was booked on two counts of child endangerment and one count of misdemeanor domestic battery. Bail was listed at $53,140

