ELKO – A Wells woman arrested for trying to steal merchandise from the old C-A-L Ranch store on Idaho Street over the weekend is facing felony drug trafficking charges after a quantity of methamphetamine was found stuffed in her bra while she was being booked at Elko County Jail.

C-A-L Ranch has moved to the old Kmart shopping center on the west side of town but some items remained in its storage yard at the Sunrise Shopping Center on the east side. An alarm at the storage yard went off at about 1:53 a.m. Sunday, according to the Elko Police Department.

When officers arrived they found a pickup parked near the chain-link fence.

“The fence had been cut and approximately $1,300 worth of items were staged near the truck,” police reported Monday.

Officers found a woman identified as Nancy J. Chavez, 48, in the back seat of the truck. She was arrested for grand larceny and possession of stolen property.

“During a booking search at the jail, Chavez was found to have trafficking quantities of methamphetamine secreted in her bra,” stated police.

Additional charges of trafficking a controlled substance and Introducing a controlled substance into a jail or prison were added.

Her bail was listed at $40,000.

The investigation is on-going and additional arrests are anticipated, according to police.

