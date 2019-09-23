ELKO – A Wells woman arrested for trying to steal merchandise from the old C-A-L Ranch store on Idaho Street over the weekend is facing felony drug trafficking charges after a quantity of methamphetamine was found stuffed in her bra while she was being booked at Elko County Jail.
C-A-L Ranch has moved to the old Kmart shopping center on the west side of town but some items remained in its storage yard at the Sunrise Shopping Center on the east side. An alarm at the storage yard went off at about 1:53 a.m. Sunday, according to the Elko Police Department.
When officers arrived they found a pickup parked near the chain-link fence.
“The fence had been cut and approximately $1,300 worth of items were staged near the truck,” police reported Monday.
Officers found a woman identified as Nancy J. Chavez, 48, in the back seat of the truck. She was arrested for grand larceny and possession of stolen property.
“During a booking search at the jail, Chavez was found to have trafficking quantities of methamphetamine secreted in her bra,” stated police.
Additional charges of trafficking a controlled substance and Introducing a controlled substance into a jail or prison were added.
Her bail was listed at $40,000.
The investigation is on-going and additional arrests are anticipated, according to police.
Bo Hegge
Bo D. Hegge, 33, of Elko was arrested Sept. 15 at 440 Grant Ave. for intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check; and possessing or receiving forged instrument or bills. Bail: $10,000
Brandon Groth
Brandon T. Groth, 31, of Fallon was arrested Sept. 15 at the Commercial Casino for headlamps not illuminated when required, driving without a driver’s license, possession of a hypodermic device, and on a felony criminal justice detainer. Bail: $51,450
Charles Hansen
Charles Hansen, 47, of Salt Lake City was arrested Sept. 16 at 100 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,765
Charles Smith
Charles R. Smith, 35, of Elko was arrested Sept. 15 on Bullion Road for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Charlie Senk
Charlie W. Senk Jr., 35, of Spring Creek was arrested Sept. 12 at Last Chance Road for possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. Bail: $10,000
Cody Larsen
Cody Larsen, 33, of Carson City was arrested Sept. 17 at the Utah State Prison for violation of probation or conditions of suspended sentence. No bail.
Dennis Stewart
Dennis E. Stewart Jr., 30, of Elko was arrested Sept. 14 in the 400 block of the downtown corridor for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Dennis Sweat
Dennis S. Sweat, 64, of Spring Creek was arrested Sept. 15 at the Red Lion Casino for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Echo Powers
Echo F. Powers, 43, of Elko was arrested Sept. 16 on Bullion Road for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
Heather Rose
Heather L. Rose, 27, of Winnemucca was arrested Sept. 12 for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Kellen Morris
Kellen W. Morris, 28, of Elko was arrested Sept. 13 at 2050 Idaho St. for felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640
Larrry West
Larry D. West Jr., 44, of Salt Lake City was arrested Sept. 16 at 100 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $500
Laura Brown
Laura L. Brown, 52, of Winnemucca was arrested Sept. 17 at the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office for obtaining or using the personal identification of another person. Bail: $10,000
Nicolas Valenzuela
Nicolas V. Valenzuela, 25, of San Luis, Arizona was arrested Sept. 18 for violation of probation or conditions of suspended sentence. No bail.
Samantha Lowe
Samantha A. Lowe, 24, of Winnemucca was arrested Sept. 13 at 2351 Connie View Drive for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Jef
Scott Seeley
Scott W. Seeley, 33, of Lovelock was arrested Sept. 13 at 2351 Connie View Drive for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $265,000
Sergio Esparza
Sergio M. Esparza, 27, of West Wendover was arrested Sept. 16 at 547 Feldspar for felony child abuse or neglect, two counts of domestic battery, resisting a public officer, reckless driving disregarding safety, and two counts of intimidating a public officer or others. Bail: $117,027
Stephanie Bennett
Stephanie B. Bennett, 28, of West Jordan, Utah was arrested Sept. 16 at 100 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Travis Johnston
Travis B. Johnston, 42, of Elko was arrested Sept. 13 at 2351 Connie View Drive for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $11,280
Tamara Reese
Tamara J. Reese, 56, of Elko was arrested Sept. 15 at Chester Plumbing for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, resisting a public officer, two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia, destroying or concealing evidence, battery by a prisoner, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
Where are these? 👹 coming from, they can all go back to CA or wherever we dont need them here . [ban] our town used to be so calm & nice. Too much crime, stealing & stuff we dont want going on. [batman][batman][alien][alien][scared]
Tell the awesome DA and greaaat judges here to stop giving suspended sentences and bull sentences to these POS’s and maybe, just maybe, we’ll see a drop in the crime.
