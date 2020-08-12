Woman arrested in felony hit-and-run

×
ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested Tuesday on a felony hit-and-run charge after an incident last month in which she allegedly struck a pedestrian and left the scene.
The 16-year-old boy was struck by a Dodge Dakota at the corner of Sixth and Oak streets shortly after 4 p.m. July 25. He was seriously injured and was flown to a hospital in Utah.
Ariel M. Smith, 29, was identified as the driver of the vehicle during the time of the crash, stated the Elko Police Department.
She reportedly admitted to investigators that she was the driver.
“When asked by investigators why she did not stop to render aide, Smith stated she was shocked and panicked,” said police.
Smith was arrested two and a half weeks after the incident, and booked on $100,000 bail.
