Woman arrested on assault with deadly weapon warrant

ELKO – A West Wendover woman who was arrested at one casino for assault with a deadly weapon has been arrested again at another casino for failing to show up in court on the felony charge.

Brooke S. Racker, 27, was first arrested Aug. 18 after West Wendover police were called around 5:18 p.m. on a report of a possible sexual assault in progress.

When they arrived they found Racker and a male with blood coming from his nose, according to an officer’s declaration of probable cause. Police determined the two had a former relationship and had a child together.

Police said Racker “brandished a pocket knife and was making stabbing motions” to prevent the man from entering the room. She then threw the knife at him and punched him in the face. Racker told police she was defending herself but police found no evidence that the man made any physical contact with her.

During the investigation police found a passport and a player’s card with another woman’s name on them. Racker admitted she received the passport from an acquaintance and used it to get a player’s card at the casino, police said.

She was booked into Elko County Jail on $43,000 bail, and later charged in a criminal complaint with assault with a deadly weapon and possessing personal identification to commit a crime.

Racker was arrested again Monday in the parking lot of a different casino on a warrant for failing to appear in court. Her bail was listed at $15,890.

