Woman arrested on check fraud charges

ELKO – A woman who received three suspended sentences last month was booked this week on charges of check fraud at a local credit union.

Bail for Bobbye L. Carlson, 26, was listed at $30,000.

According to an officer’s report, the checks were written in April 2021 on the account of a man who said he had lost his credit cards and checkbook in Elko. Police in North Las Vegas began investigating after the man noticed unauthorized withdrawals on his bank statement.

Six transactions that were made over a one-week period resulted in a $1,950 loss to Elko bank, according to a criminal complaint filed Sept. 14. Carlson was identified from images taken at a virtual ATM, the officer reported.

She was listed as a resident of Twin Falls when she appeared before Elko District Judge Al Kacin on Dec. 9 for sentencing after pleading no contest to three previous criminal complaints.

On a charge of attempted possession of a credit card or debit card without cardholder’s consent, she was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail, ordered to pay $62 restitution to the victim, and placed on probation for one year.

On a charge of attempted burglary of a motor vehicle, she was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 30 months in prison and placed on probation for 18 months.

On a different charge of attempted burglary of a motor vehicle she was given a suspended sentence of 12 to 30 months in prison, was ordered to pay $199 to the victim, and was placed on probation for 18 months.

Carlson has also been arrested twice in Ely, according to White Pine County Sheriff reports listed in The Ely Times. She was arrested April 26, 2017, for burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia after officers received a report that someone was entering vehicles in a parking lot.

Officers then connected her to a burglary reported two weeks earlier at a convenience store, the Times reported.

She was arrested again the following month on a charge of debit card fraud.

