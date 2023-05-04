ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested Wednesday at the Elko Inn on a drug charge and for failing to appear in court on an earlier charge of credit card fraud.

Tessa R. Patchett, 31, is accused in a criminal complaint of using a credit card number that did not belong to her to rent a room at a different motel on Halloween. The card had also been used at a local restaurant and to order take-out pizza.

Police were called after a third motel manager discovered unauthorized purchases on a company card. The last two people authorized to use the card were former employees, both of whom police said they have had prior dealings “involving theft and fraudulent activities,” according to the officer’s initial report.

When the rented room was checked by police it was occupied by a different woman who told them Patchett had put her up while she was displaced from a fourth motel.

Police viewed security footage of Patchett attempting to check in and apparently having trouble with the card. Motel management said the card was declined but Patchett wrote a different card number on a piece of paper and it was used to process the transaction.

Patchett was arrested on the felony charge in December and released on her own recognizance.

Prior to that, she had been arrested in October 2022 on a felony drug charge and twice in 2020 for violating probation or conditions of a suspended sentence.

She was booked into jail Wednesday with bail listed at $20,000.