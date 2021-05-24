Woman arrested on stolen vehicle charge

ELKO – A Mesquite woman was arrested early Saturday morning in a vehicle that had been reported stolen less than two days earlier from a downtown casino.

An Elko Police Department officer spotted the Toyota Tacoma crossing Fifth Street at River Street shortly after 4 a.m. and recognized the license plate number. Dispatch confirmed it was stolen and the officer conducted a “high-risk traffic stop.”

Sarah B. League, 41, was driving the vehicle and was the only occupant. She was arrested and taken to Elko County Jail where she was booked on a charge of possessing a stolen vehicle.

“It was an embezzlement, as the owner loaned the vehicle to someone and they failed to return it,” stated police.

League was booked on $10,000 bail.

