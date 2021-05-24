 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman arrested on stolen vehicle charge
1 comment
top story

Woman arrested on stolen vehicle charge

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – A Mesquite woman was arrested early Saturday morning in a vehicle that had been reported stolen less than two days earlier from a downtown casino.

An Elko Police Department officer spotted the Toyota Tacoma crossing Fifth Street at River Street shortly after 4 a.m. and recognized the license plate number. Dispatch confirmed it was stolen and the officer conducted a “high-risk traffic stop.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Sarah B. League, 41, was driving the vehicle and was the only occupant. She was arrested and taken to Elko County Jail where she was booked on a charge of possessing a stolen vehicle.

“It was an embezzlement, as the owner loaned the vehicle to someone and they failed to return it,” stated police.

League was booked on $10,000 bail.

Police chief describes Elko's crime rate during Covid-19
Sarah League

League
1 comment
0
6
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 24

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News