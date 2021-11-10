Woman arrested twice for not complying with sex offender registration

ELKO – A Wells woman was arrested Monday for the second time in less than three weeks on charges of attempted failure to obey sex offender registration laws and regulations.

Shylow L. Hall, 45, of Wells was arrested Nov. 8 at an Elko residence. She was also arrested Oct. 22 on the same charge, along with domestic battery and resisting a public officer.

Nevada’s sex offender registry lists Hall as a noncompliant, Tier 3 offender. Tier 3 is the highest level, and offenders must report every 90 days to local law enforcement.

The website says Hall was convicted of child kidnapping on March 12, 2018 in Utah’s 8th District Court. She is also listed with the alias Shylow McCurdy.

Elko police were called to a southside residence Monday after a homeowner “returned to find a woman in her living room who she did not know,” according to an officer’s declaration of probable cause.

The woman reportedly gave police a false name but her correct Social Security number, and they were able to identify her as Hall. Police said she had been released from jail three days earlier on the same charge of failure to comply.

Bail was listed at $5,000.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1