Woman charged with attempted burglary

ELKO – The second of four suspects in an attempted burglary at a downtown auto repair shop was arrested Tuesday.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on June 6, police were called to Seventh and Court streets on a report of suspicious activity after four people were seen attempting to break into a building. A woman in pink appeared to be standing “lookout” while a man accompanied by another man and woman pried open a door with a long bar. They entered the building but an alarm went off, and they quickly left the scene.

Police pulled over a vehicle matching the description several blocks away and found four people inside, and prying tools in the bed of the truck. The driver, Graydon A. Jolliff, 43, of Elko told police he had been using the tools to dig up weeds in his yard. The other occupants said they had helped with the weeding and were on their way to a carnival.

A large pry bar in the truck matched the pry marks on the door of the business, according to a police report.

Graydon A. Jolliff, 43, of Elko was arrested in September on a felony warrant for attempted burglary of a structure.

Kimberly S. Pierce, 53, of Plain City, Utah, was arrested Nov. 30 on the same charge. Police believe she was the woman in pink.

David A. Hampton and Tamara J. Reese were also named in the criminal complaint but have not been arrested.

The report said police were aware of Reese “having a history of burglarizing businesses,” however no records of burglary charges against her have been listed by the Elko County Jail over the past five years. She is a former employee of the business.

The repair shop was successfully broken into in April 2019. Two people were arrested after burglars broke through a window and took several items, including a generator, winches and a computer printer.

