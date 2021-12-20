Woman charged with battery on officer

ELKO – A woman who was the subject of multiple complaints about her behavior on Dec. 10 has been charged with grabbing an officer by his private parts during her arrest.
Vivian M. Potter, 57, is charged with battery by a prisoner or alternative counts of open or gross lewdness and battery on an officer.
Elko police were called to the downtown area on the afternoon of Dec. 10 on reports of a woman harassing apartment residents and causing damage to restaurant property. She was also seen “directing traffic in the roadway on Mountain City Highway,” according to an officer’s report.
Potter was being placed under citizen’s arrest when she reportedly resisted an officer’s attempt to handcuff her. While the officer was searching her pockets she complained that he was touching her breasts.
She refused to enter the patrol car and insisted that the officer pick her up and place her inside, according to the report. As he tried pushing her into the vehicle she squeezed his penis through his uniform pants while her hands were cuffed behind her back.
Body camera footage was entered into evidence, and Potter was jailed on $20,000 bail.
Potter was arrested twice in April and pleaded guilty in November to trespassing. She was ordered to serve 77 hours in jail.
