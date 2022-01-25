Woman charged with deleting former employer’s records

ELKO – An Elko woman has been arrested on a felony charge for allegedly deleting more than 1,000 computer files after being fired by the construction company she worked at.
The company told police that Kammy C. Kinkade, 26, was terminated in August but she was allowed to return to the office to retrieve personal files and put them on a flash drive. While she was observed doing this she allegedly also deleted 1,095 records that had been shared between nine company divisions.
According to court documents, the deleted records included master plans, layouts, city approval records, time sheets and other company files. It cost the company $350 to restore them and an estimated 30-40 hours of work to reorganize them.
Police investigated in October and Kinkade was charged with a felony act involving electronic mail or transmission of computer data with damage in excess of $500.
She was arrested Saturday and booked at Elko County Jail on $10,000 bail.
This week's felony arrests:
Aaron M. Bloomfield
Aaron M. Bloomfield, 39, of Wells was arrested Jan. 15, 2022, at Ninth and Silver streets on a warrant for grand larceny of a motor vehicle. Bail: $20,000
Alejandro Ochoa
Alejandro Ochoa, 27, of Elko was arrested Jan. 18, 2022, at 13th and Idaho streets for buying, possessing, receiving or withholding stolen property; owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person; resisting a public officer with a firearm; and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $135,000
Andrew B. Jaramillo
Andrew B. Jaramillo, 47, of Elko was arrested Jan. 21, 2022, at Castle Rock and Gentry Place for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640
Armando Sanchez
Armando Sanchez, 24, of Elko was arrested Jan. 14, 2022, at 655 Bullion Road on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, contempt of court, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $76,640
Ashley A. Rose
Ashley A. Rose, 43, of Reno was arrested at the parole and probation office in Winnemucca for violation of probation.
Brooke A. Banks
Brooke A. Banks, 23, of Elko was arrested Jan. 16, 2022, at 12th and Railroad streets for felony possession of a controlled substance and driving with a revoked driver’s license. Bail: $6,140
Christian B. Wulfenstein
Christian B. Wulfenstein, 21, of Elko was arrested Jan. 17, 2022, at Love’s on U.S. Highway 93 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $4,140
Curtis A. Tingey
Curtis A. Tingey, 32, of Elko was arrested at Stockmen’s Casino for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
David M. Lopez
David M. Lopez, 25, of Houston, Texas was arrested Jan. 20, 2022, on Interstate 80 on four felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $22,000
Derek R. Goff
Derek R. Goff, 35, of Elko, was arrested Jan. 19, 2022, at 1585 Lamoille Highway for possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $25,000
Gary L. Larson
Gary L. Larson, 52, of West Wendover was arrested Jan. 18, 2022, at 1200 W. Wendover Blvd. on a warrant for obtaining or possessing credit or debit card without the cardholder’s consent, drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $7,470
James J. Dowd
James J. Dowd, 37, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania was arrested Jan. 20, 2022, at the parole and probation office in Winnemucca for violation of probation.
Joshua G. Kay
Joshua G. Kay, 35, of Elko was arrested Jan. 19, 2022, at 1585 Lamoille Highway for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $25,000
Lorenzo P. Urenda Jr.
Lorenzo P. Urenda Jr., 24, of Carlin was arrested Jan. 15, 2022, on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,000
Octavio A. Juarez Jr.
Octavio A. Juarez Jr., 26, of Elko was arrested Jan. 19, 2022, at 545 S. Fifth St. for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Patricia L. Malotte
Patricia L. Malotte, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested Jan. 16, 2022, at 13 Fairgrounds Road for assault with a deadly weapon. Bail: $20,000
Sergio A. Pruneda
Sergio A. Pruneda, 50, of Lehi, Utah, was arrested Jan. 15, 2022, at 154 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and on two criminal justice detainers. Bail: $7,390
Stewart E. Handte
Stewart E. Handte, 61, of Reno was arrested Jan. 19, 2022, on State Route 278 for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $100,000
Taylor M. Brummet
Taylor M. Brummet, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested Jan. 16, 2022, at Dotty’s Casino in Elko for violation of probation and three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
Toyono Y. Harada
Toyono Y. Harada, 26, of North Salt Lake was arrested Jan. 16, 2022, at the Peppermill Casino for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $15,500
Tyrell A. Jones
Tyrell A. Jones, 37, of Twin Falls County, Idaho, was arrested Jan. 15, 2022, on U.S. Highway 93 in Jackpot for fugitive felon from another state and felony possession of a controlled substance.
Zachary Rasmussen
Zachary Rasmussen, 22, of Carlin was arrested Jan. 18, 2022, at the Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for three counts of driving under the influence resulting in substantial bodily harm; three counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm; and four counts of failure to stop at the scene of an accident. Bail: $560,000
