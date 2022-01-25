Woman charged with deleting former employer’s records

ELKO – An Elko woman has been arrested on a felony charge for allegedly deleting more than 1,000 computer files after being fired by the construction company she worked at.

The company told police that Kammy C. Kinkade, 26, was terminated in August but she was allowed to return to the office to retrieve personal files and put them on a flash drive. While she was observed doing this she allegedly also deleted 1,095 records that had been shared between nine company divisions.

According to court documents, the deleted records included master plans, layouts, city approval records, time sheets and other company files. It cost the company $350 to restore them and an estimated 30-40 hours of work to reorganize them.

Police investigated in October and Kinkade was charged with a felony act involving electronic mail or transmission of computer data with damage in excess of $500.

She was arrested Saturday and booked at Elko County Jail on $10,000 bail.

--

This week's felony arrests:

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0