ELKO – A former Wells resident was booked Saturday on more than $100,000 bail after being charged with exploiting and neglecting her father.

Marie A. Cichy, 58, moved to Oregon prior to the case coming to the attention of state Aging and Disability Services staff in June 2017, according to court documents. She is accused of making more than $4,000 worth of withdrawals from her father’s account while he was hospitalized for a medical condition and while he suffered from severe cognitive impairment.

Cichy had power of attorney or guardianship over the man at the time. She is also accused of leaving him unsupervised after it was determined that he required 24/7 care.

Bail on the exploitation charge was listed at $100,000, and bail on the neglect charge was $10,000.

