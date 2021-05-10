 Skip to main content
Woman faces Walmart robbery charge
ELKO – A shopping trip to Walmart turned into strike three for a woman accused of shoplifting hundreds of dollars’ worth of merchandise.

Shaleesa M. Lucero, 29, was arrested Sunday on a warrant following an incident last fall at Elko’s Walmart.

A security officer called police Nov. 7 after Lucero reportedly was observed in the apparel section stuffing items into her purse. “She also grabbed one of Walmart’s purses and stuffed merchandise into that one as well,” stated a police report.

The associate who tried to stop Lucero from leaving the store was shoved, resulting in a robbery charge with bail listed at $50,000.

Police said the merchandise recovered as she ran out the door added up to $142.87.

Walmart then said they wanted Lucero to also be charged with two prior thefts from the store. During an incident in August the store recovered $864.80 worth of merchandise, and in September they recovered $197.78 worth of items.

Lucero was charged in December with robbery and one count of burglary of a business. Total bail on the charges added up to more than $70,000, but Lucero was kept in jail on a parole violation.

She was also arrested in October 2018 on two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and bribery of a public officer, and in August 2018 on two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and five counts of drug paraphernalia.

Lucero was listed as an Elko resident at the time but her current booking sheet said she lives in Bountiful, Utah.

Shaleesa Lucero

Lucero
