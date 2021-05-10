Woman faces Walmart robbery charge

ELKO – A shopping trip to Walmart turned into strike three for a woman accused of shoplifting hundreds of dollars’ worth of merchandise.

Shaleesa M. Lucero, 29, was arrested Sunday on a warrant following an incident last fall at Elko’s Walmart.

A security officer called police Nov. 7 after Lucero reportedly was observed in the apparel section stuffing items into her purse. “She also grabbed one of Walmart’s purses and stuffed merchandise into that one as well,” stated a police report.

The associate who tried to stop Lucero from leaving the store was shoved, resulting in a robbery charge with bail listed at $50,000.

Police said the merchandise recovered as she ran out the door added up to $142.87.

Walmart then said they wanted Lucero to also be charged with two prior thefts from the store. During an incident in August the store recovered $864.80 worth of merchandise, and in September they recovered $197.78 worth of items.

Lucero was charged in December with robbery and one count of burglary of a business. Total bail on the charges added up to more than $70,000, but Lucero was kept in jail on a parole violation.