Woman gets jail time following plea in child abuse case

ELKO – A Carlin woman has been sentenced to serve 30 days in jail after pleading no contest to child neglect or endangerment, a gross misdemeanor.

Sara K. Michelle Jones, 24, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail by District Judge Mason Simons on July 1 and was placed on probation for one year.

Jones was originally charged with felony child abuse following a July 18, 2021, incident in which her son suffered injuries and was taken to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital by Jones and her husband. He was transported to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City where a physician later confirmed an impact injury on his head and face, an injury on his scalp from his hair being pulled, and a buckle fracture on his right forearm.

Carlin police and the Nevada Department of Child and Family Services investigated, and the parents provided possible explanations for the injuries. But when police visited the mother a week later she admitted causing them, according to a Carlin police report.