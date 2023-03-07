ELKO – One of two women accused in a plot to steal jewelry from an Elko shop has been sentenced to jail.

T’Neal M. Stubbs, 35, of Elko pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit grand larceny and was sentenced this week by District Judge Al Kacin to serve 210 days in jail, with credit for 136 days served.

She was also ordered to pay $150 restitution to the jewelry store.

Police said Stubbs and Rainey Lee Lang entered the store separately and one of them made off with a ring that had a price tag of $11,200. However, the store was not putting its real merchandise out where it could be stolen, so they ended up with cubic zirconium valued at only $300.

Police said a woman with blue hair entered the store and was trying on engagement rings when a blonde woman holding a dog entered and they began talking about the dog. The blue-haired woman asked to hold the dog. They took pictures and then began bickering when the ring could not be found.

The blonde – later identified as Stubbs — then fled the store and the blue-haired woman said she was going to call 911.

The crime occurred on Feb. 28. The next day, police were called to a different jewelry store after two women matching the description entered with a dog. After finding out the ring was not real diamond, they complained that they got “ripped off” at the other jewelry store.

Police were able to trace their vehicle to a residence in Carlin but the homeowner was not cooperative.

Stubbs and Lang were charged Sept. 12 with attempted grand larceny because they had specific intent to steal an item valued at more than $5,000, according to the criminal complaint. They were also charged with conspiracy to commit grand larceny.

Stubbs was arrested in October but Lang has yet to be located.

According to Elko County Jail records, Stubbs was also arrested in March 2019 for drug paraphernalia, in September 2020 on two felony counts of drug possession, and twice in 2021 on two counts of failure to appear in court on misdemeanor charges.

In 2015, Lang was arrested in Billings, Montana, on theft and drug possession charges after allegedly trying to steal a suitcase full of merchandise from J.C. Penney, according to a report in the Billings Gazette.

The report said she was accused of taking a suitcase for sale in the store into a dressing room, stashing other merchandise in the suitcase and then walking out of the store without paying for any of the items, which had a total value of $796.