Woman gets prison time for bar assault

ELKO – An Elko woman who pressed a knife against a patron’s throat in a downtown bar has been sentenced to prison.

Kacee N. Horse, 25, was arrested in March after yelling at a patron and taking the large hunting knife out of her purse. She also spit in a police officer’s face when she was being arrested, according to court records.

Horse pleaded no contest to attempted battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, and battery on an officer. She was sentenced July 12 by District Judge Al Kacin to 15-38 months in prison, to be served consecutively with a previous sentence.

According to Elko County Jail records, Horse was a resident of Owyhee in December 2020 when she was arrested at a north Elko residence on charges of robbery; 14 counts of conspiracy to possess stolen property; five counts of obtaining or possessing credit or debit card without cardholder’s consent; three counts of obtaining or using another person’s ID for harmful or unlawful purposes; and resisting a public officer.

She was listed as a resident of Boise, Idaho when she pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a credit card or debit card without cardholder’s consent. She was sentenced in June 2021 by District Judge Al Kacin to 12-32 months in prison and was placed on probation for 18 months. She was further ordered to serve two days in jail for contempt of court for failure to appear for sentencing.