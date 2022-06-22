Woman given probation for check fraud

ELKO – A woman was placed on probation for check fraud incident stemming from last year in Elko District Court on Friday.

Bobbye L. Carlson, 26, pleaded no contest to one count of uttering or possessing with the intent to utter a forged instrument on April

She was given a suspended sentence of 19 to 48 months in prison by Judge Mason Simons and placed on probation for two years.

Carlson was also ordered to pay $1,950 restitution to a local credit union.

On Jan. 11, Carlson was booked at the Elko County Jail on six counts of intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check after an investigation was launched by police in North Las Vegas after a man noticed unauthorized withdrawals on his bank statement.

Six transactions over a one-week period in April of 2021 resulted in a $1,950 loss to the bank, stated court documents.

He reported that he lost his credit cards and checkbook in Elko.

Images from a virtual ATM were used to identify Carlson.

Carlson also had three previous convictions in the Elko courts resulting in suspended sentences, restitution and probation for no contest pleas, including attempted possession of a credit card or debit card without cardholder’s consent, and two separate incidents of attempted burglary of a motor vehicle.

