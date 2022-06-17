Woman granted release from prison

ELKO – A former Carlin schoolteacher is scheduled to be released from prison this weekend after serving time on a drug charge.

Charlotte E. Rhoden, 41, was originally arrested in a traffic stop in the early morning hours of Sept. 7, 2018, during which police said they found 13.5 grams of methamphetamine, along with sales and drug paraphernalia.

She was put on paid leave from the Elko County School District prior to pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine in January 2019.

She was arrested again less than a month later on additional charges of meth trafficking. Rhoden was spotted at a gas station by Carlin police who knew she was wanted on a warrant for failure to complete DUI school following a drunken driving conviction from 2017.

She was sentenced in April 2019 to five years of probation by Elko District Judge Nancy Porter. She was also ordered to refrain from teaching, except for online classes.

Rhoden, aka Charlotte Wyllie, was arrested again along with her husband following a May 27, 2020, fight in an Elko music store parking lot.

Elko Police Department officers said video surveillance showed the couple put on gloves and wait outside the store until a woman exited. “Charlotte immediately approaches and attacks (the woman) and punches her multiple times while attempting to take her backpack,” police said. The woman “refuses to let go of the backpack and Charlotte continues to punch (her) even while she is on the ground.”

A criminal complaint was filed against the Wyllies charging them with robbery and coercion. After that incident but prior to her being formally charged and arrested, Charlotte Wyllie was arrested on Aug. 21, 2020, on felony drug and domestic battery charges. Kenneth Wyllie was arrested the same day on a domestic battery charge at their home in Spring Creek, and for making a false statement to obstruct a public officer.

Charlotte agreed in December 2020 to plead no contest to a charge of attempted battery resulting in substantial bodily harm in the May 2020 case, in exchange for the District Attorney dropping robbery or coercion charges.

Meanwhile, she had pleaded guilty to possession of a drug not to be introduced into interstate commerce, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced in October 2020 to 180 days in jail.

According to the Nevada Department of Corrections, Rhoden began serving a 19-48 month sentence for conspiracy to violate the Controlled Substances Act in August 2021.

She was granted release the Florence McClure Women’s Correctional Center at a May parole board hearing.

