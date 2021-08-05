Woman ordered to pay $8,000 for courthouse bomb threat

ELKO – A woman who pleaded guilty to making a bomb threat on the day her companion was to be sentenced on drug charges has been ordered to pay $8,337.67 in restitution, according to Elko District Court records.

Jessica M. Eusted, 27, was also given a suspended sentence of 19 to 48 months in prison and placed on probation for three years by District Judge Kriston Hill.

Elko Central Dispatch received a bomb threat at about 12:55 p.m. Feb. 2, according to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office.

“A female voice said there is a bomb in the courthouse and the caller disconnected,” stated the sheriff’s office. “The phone number was associated with a pay phone located in Wells. It was unknown if the caller was referencing the Wells Justice Court or the Elko County Courthouse.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As safety precautions, both the Wells Justice Court and Elko County Courthouse locations were evacuated. Elko Police Department assisted with clearing the Elko Justice Court by searching for possible explosives.

Based on information provided by witnesses in the area at the time of the phone call, along with video surveillance, an orange Ford Mustang was identified as the suspect vehicle and a description of a female suspect was established.