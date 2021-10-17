Woman sentenced in parking lot fatality

ELKO – A vehicle accident resulting in the death of a woman at an Elko gas station/convenience store more than a year ago was resolved Thursday in Justice Court.
Lauren Allen of Spring Creek pleaded no contest to one count of vehicular manslaughter, a misdemeanor, in the death of a 65-year-old woman at Maverik on Mountain City Highway.
She was ordered to attend a victim impact panel and pay the admittance fee by Justice of the Peace Randall Soderquist.
According to Elko County Deputy District Attorney Justin Barainca, the sentence was agreed upon by the parties, and the victim’s family “was on board with the resolution.”
“Our office did consult with the victim’s family prior to reaching the resolution,” Barainca said.
On Sept. 4, 2020, Elko police were called to Maverik on a report of a woman being struck by a vehicle in the parking lot.
According to the police report, Allen was interviewed by police at the scene, “very upset and crying,” and she explained that as she was leaving the area, a truck with a trailer had pulled in at a gas pump and she drove behind it.
As she drove around the trailer to leave the parking lot, she “felt something hit her vehicle and she stopped,” she told police. “Then people started yelling at her to back up.” She then got out of her vehicle and saw a woman lying on the ground, bleeding.
The woman was transported to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital where she died of her injuries.
A few days later, police released a statement that “congestion around the gas pumps and poor visibility caused by the setting sun were both factors in the accident.”
Vehicular manslaughter carries a maximum penalty of six months in jail and a $1,000 fine, with the defendant’s license revoked for one year. The defendant can also be ordered by the court to pay restitution.