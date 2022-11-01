Woman shot in leg, police seek suspect

ELKO – Police are looking for a “person of interest” after a woman was shot in the leg Tuesday morning.

Elko Police Department officers were called to the area of Bullion Road and Morse Lane at 7:15 a.m.

“Upon arrival, EPD Officers located the victim, who had what appeared to be a single bullet wound to her calf,” police said. She was transported to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for treatment.

EPD detectives examined evidence and conducted interviews, and have identified a person of interest.

“The attack appears to be targeted and there is currently no danger to the general public,” police said.

Anyone who has information on this case is encouraged to contact EPD detectives at 775-777-7310.