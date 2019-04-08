SPRING CREEK – A Spring Creek couple was air-lifted to a Utah hospital Sunday after an apparent domestic dispute left one with gunshot wounds and the other a slit throat.
Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Holiday Drive on a report of shots being fired. Elko Police Department officers and troopers from the Nevada Highway Patrol responded to assist.
Inside the home they found a female, Courtney Rowley, with gunshot wounds to the chest/abdomen and a male, Brian Rowley, with a knife wound to the neck, the Elko County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday morning.
Medical personnel from the Elko County Ambulance, Elko County Fire and Reach Air and Med X Air arrived on scene. Both were taken to the University of Utah for treatment of their injuries. An update on their condition has not been provided.
Detectives investigating the incident believe the shots were fired by Brian Rowley. They are conducting interviews and continuing their investigation.
“The Elko County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance: Elko Police Department, Nevada Highway Patrol, Elko County Fire, Elko County Ambulance, Reach Air Medical, and Med X Air Medical,” stated a release from the department.
According to Elko Daily Free Press records, the Rowleys were issued a marriage license in Elko County in April 2012.
Brian Rowley was arrested in March 2007 for battery constituting domestic violence but the charges were dismissed with prejudice after the court determined an amended criminal complaint was deficient.
He was also arrested in April 2007 for battery and given a suspended sentence in February 2008 on condition of no new charges being filed in the next year.
