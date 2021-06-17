Woman suspected of 2014 car burglary arrested

ELKO – A woman was jailed on charges of stealing a car from downtown Elko and buying gift cards with a stolen debit card nearly seven years after the incident occurred.

Rochelle Louise Sutherland, 47, of Elko was booked in Elko County Jail Wednesday for allegedly stealing a 2007 Chevrolet Aveo and a debit card in August 2014.

According to the police report, Sutherland was interviewed by law enforcement on Nov. 18, 2015, telling them “she was homeless and addicted to drugs” when she was checking for unlocked vehicles in the downtown corridor to steal change.

Sutherland recalled finding the Aveo unlocked with the keys inside and a wallet. She walked around the block to decide if she was going to steal the vehicle before taking it.

She used a debit card to make a purchase at a convenience store for cigarettes and later bought fast food for a friend and his friends. Sutherland then drove the vehicle to Walmart where she bought $185 in gift cards and abandoned the vehicle in the parking lot with the keys inside.

Walmart provided surveillance video of a woman driving into the parking lot, entering the store and making purchases at about the same time the victim’s card was used.