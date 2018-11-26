ELKO – Two women have been charged with battery in a jailhouse fight that reportedly started after one woman was shoved hard enough to knock her orange shoes off her feet.
Claudia M. Salas, 37, of Elko and Chancie L. Scott, 25, of Spring Creek had been arguing about an issue involving a third inmate a couple days earlier, according to a deputy’s report.
Video footage from Sept. 23 reportedly shows five women, including Scott, sitting at a table and laughing at noon, then lining up for lunch. Salas then walks up to the end of the line and apparently starts yelling.
Salas “gets into Scott’s face,” the deputy reported, then Scott pushes Salas and she ends up lying on the floor, both of her orange shoes falling off her feet.
The two then get up and start fighting. As the deputies enter the block, one of the women has the other pinned against the wall.
Scott was arrested Nov. 19 and Salas Nov. 22 after felony warrants were issued against them. Both women were booked on $20,000 bail.
Both women were originally jailed on drug charges.
Scott was arrested Aug. 1 at West Oak and Rahas for use or possession of drug paraphernalia. She was identified as the driver of a vehicle in which Joseba K. Urdaneta, 26, was arrested after being accused of selling drugs inside a local casino. When the vehicle was searched a scalpel with heroin residue was located near Scott, according to police. Two felony counts of drug possession were added the following day.
Salas was arrested Aug. 18 at Mittry Avenue and College Court for felony possession of a controlled substance, furnishing or attempting to furnish a controlled substance to a state prisoner, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
In July , three female inmates at the jail were booked on felony charges following a fight in May that involved at least six women.
