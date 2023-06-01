ELKO – Four women have been charged with a plot to smuggle fentanyl and other drugs into the Elko County Jail using a dandruff shampoo bottle.

According to court records, inmates Daniel J. Aguilar and Marcus R. Swallow were in the same cell block when they communicated with Kerri A. Dooley and Kaileigh L. Estrella about the plan through a telephone service provider designed for use by inmates.

The Elko Combined Narcotics Unit began investigating March 1 after jail personnel discovered fentanyl, meth and heroin in a sealed container inside a shampoo bottle that appeared to have an unbroken seal.

According to court records, a detective with the Elko Combined Narcotics Unit then began reviewing a series of communications between the six defendants and a seventh person who was not charged in the May 18 criminal complaint.

Elko Police Department officers executed a search warrant for Dooley’s residence. Their report said Dooley told them the drugs were sealed using a kitchen vacuum sealer. The shampoo bottle was then given to a man who took it to the jail, but he was not charged in the complaint.

Dooley faces 18 felony counts or alternate counts, including conspiring with Swallow to mail drugs to Northern Nevada Correction Center in Carson City.

Swallow, who is now incarcerated at NNCC for possession of a stolen vehicle, faces 12 counts or alternate counts.

Estrella and Aguilar each face 10 felony counts or alternate counts.

Joice K. Romaine was charged with conspiracy and offering to sell the drugs to be smuggled, and Britany N. Tomes was charged with conspiracy.

All of the parties involved have prior felony arrests.

Dooley pleaded guilty to attempted grand larceny for her role in a March 2018 robbery of a Dotty’s Casino in Elko, and was given a suspended sentence.

Estrella pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced in July 2020 to 12-32 months in prison.

Aguilar was arrested in June 2022 on multiple charges, including striking an officer with his vehicle and leading them on a high-speed chase to Harrison Pass. He was arrested again this week on the new conspiracy charges.

Romaine was accused in February 2022 of striking her girlfriend with her own car in Carlin. She was arrested earlier this month on a bench warrant and again this week on the smuggling charges.

Tomes pleaded guilty to possessing a drug not to be introduced into interstate commerce in a July 2020 plea bargain, and was fined $195.