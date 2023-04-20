ELKO – A man caught on surveillance video stealing multiple pairs of sunglasses from an optician’s office has been sentenced to a year in jail.

Jarrett T. Beckner, 27, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit grand larceny and was sentenced this week by District Judge Al Kacin, who added an extra 50 days for contempt of court after Beckner failed to appear at two previously scheduled hearings.

He was also ordered to pay $1,250 restitution.

Police reported that Beckner was seen in the business along with another man and woman on Nov. 5, 2021. Security footage showed him taking at least five pair of glasses and the woman taking one, according to the report.

Beckner was arrested last month in Fallon on a felony warrant for obtaining or possessing a credit or debit card without the cardholder’s consent, forgery and petit larceny, in addition to missing his court appearances on the earlier charges.

Elko County Jail records show that Beckner was arrested multiple times between 2017 and 2019. He was sentenced to two years in prison for principal to grand larceny and sentenced again to 32 to 28 months in prison for grand larceny of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance, both in 2018.

In 2016, he was convicted of grand larceny of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance after he and another man were arrested in an alley carrying a 12-gauge shotgun in a backpack.