ELKO – A 19-year-old Elko man was arrested Wednesday on a charge of lewdness with a 14-year-old girl that he met through a social media app.

Jonathan C. Suhr was booked Wednesday in the Elko County Jail on one count of lewdness with a 14- or 15-year-old child, a category “B” felony.

According to documents filed in Elko Justice Court, Suhr and a male friend met two teenage girls in the early morning hours of June 5 after making contact through Snapchat.

The group walked around an Elko neighborhood before entering the friend’s residence to watch TV in his bedroom. The girl told police that as they all watched TV on his bed, the suspect inappropriately touched and kissed her even though she told him “no.”

The incident was reported to police the following day.

Suhr’s bail is $250,000.

