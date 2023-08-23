ELKO – Two people were arrested Tuesday night following a police chase in Elko that ended on Interstate 80 nearly 40 miles east of town.

Elko Police Department officers reported spotting Christopher B. Thompson, 27, who was wanted on a felony warrant, driving in the area of West Sage Street and Dotta Drive at 7:30 p.m.

When they attempted to stop him “he failed to yield, reaching speeds of 60 mph in the residential streets before entering I-80 at the 301 eastbound on ramp. Speeds reached up to 105 mph while the vehicle was traveling eastbound” on the freeway, the EPD stated.

Troopers from the Nevada State Police were able to use spike strips to cause all four tires on the vehicle to deflate before it came to a stop near mile marker 338.

Thompson was taken into custody without further incident.

Police did not specify what charges were in his felony warrant, but they did say he was also wanted by the Nevada Division of Parole and Probation.

Also arrested was passenger Mercedes C. Martinez, 29, of Spring Creek, who was wanted for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.

“No one was injured during the course of the pursuit and no damage, aside from the deflated tires, occurred to any vehicles,” stated police.