ELKO – After months of complaints, the City of Elko has launched a formal investigation of alleged nuisance violations at the Elko Inn.

The investigation, once completed, will be presented to the City Council within the next few weeks for a final decision on whether to pursue legal action at what was once a luxury motel.

Further action could help ease the minds of residents and business owners who live within blocks of the motel and have seen an increase in thefts, trespassing and attempted break-ins.

Some residents said they were weary of making visits to the police department to report criminal activity that they witness on a daily basis, including indecent exposure, stealing water, and suspicious people wandering in and around their homes that they considered “simple trespassing.”

Elko Police Chief Ty Trouten implored anyone who witnesses a crime or trespass to make a report on the police department’s website, no matter how insignificant it might seem.

“Every single thing that goes on — indecent exposure, people stealing water — at the bare minimum, would you please do an online report,” he said. “Everything helps us in the documentation to show the frequency.”

Trouten says the Elko Inn has become a “one property high crime area” due to the increased number of calls and arrests made at the location over the past several months.

He added that due to the Legislature initiating 48-hour bail reform laws, police can no longer make an arrest for misdemeanor crimes that might be classified as attempted break-ins. Only repeat misdemeanor offenders can be arrested and booked into jail.

“It mitigates what can be charged. We have to show first they had been previously arrested, cited and warned on each incident. Once they have been cited, now we can come back and arrest them,” Trouten said.

But bail reform can also result in the release of offenders as soon as they are booked.

“We are frustrated as well. I wish we had the tools to immediately solve the problem,” Trouten said.

Over last weekend, law enforcement dealt with man allegedly brandishing a firearm during a fight. Trouten said the incident pulled most of his officers from patrols and calls for several hours.

“That single incident tied up the entirety of my patrol shift plus two others on overtime for six hours,” he said. “That means every other business, every other residence within the City of Elko, did not have law enforcement coverage during those six hours.”

“A public nuisance? That’s a very kind description with what this location is,” Trouten said.

Weekend arrests

Elko Police arrested Monica Blauer and James Maes on July 22 at the Elko Inn, stemming from a search warrant granted to police.

According to court documents, police searched several rooms for guns, controlled substances and stolen property. They discovered a child had been inside a room where a loaded, sawn-off shotgun was on a bed.

“The weapon was readily visible and easily accessible,” wrote one officer in his report. “It appeared to me when the child was inside the room alone, the weapon could have been easily accessed.”

Police also found a bong with liquid methamphetamine and crystalized meth in the bathroom.

A background check on Blauer and Maes revealed they each had felony drug convictions on their records.

The couple was charged with owning or possessing a gun by prohibited person; using controlled substance in the presence of a child; possessing, manufacturing or disposing of a short-barreled rifle; changing or obliterating the serial number of a gun; possession of a controlled substance; abuse, neglect or child endangerment and manufacturing, importing, possessing or using a dangerous weapon.

Bail for each was set at $200,000.

Multiple items such as cellphones, laptops, gaming consoles, gold coins, collector coins, jewelry and watches were discovered in the room that police believe to have been stolen.

However, due to lack of probable cause the police could not seize the items. They ask the public if they have been a victim of a theft and believe that Maes or Blauer were involved to contact the police department at 775-777-7310.

A rash of complaints

The City began to receive complaints about a year ago regarding the Elko Inn and Studio located at 837 Idaho Street. The ensuing months saw trash pile up near the building, profane graffiti spray-painted on the wall, and reports of trespassers entering nearby homes and businesses, stealing items or attempting to break into buildings.

Police calls ranged from disturbing the peace and suspicious events taking place, to theft, domestic violence, harassment, drugs, and assault and battery.

The City also received reports of unpaid sanitation and water bills that were compounding the issue.

An inspection of the property on April 19 by City Building Department officials discovered to the exterior and interior of the Elko Inn, including loose or unattached railings, exposed electrical wiring, removed ceiling panels and HVAC units that had been removed leaving gaping holes between rooms or to the balcony.

On April 25, Elko Inn owner Keith Warburton representing Ville 837 LLC spoke to the City Council, explaining his business buys hotels “in very poor condition” and turns them into low-income housing. He said the motel was in the “proper zone” to turn it into apartments.

Warburton said at the time the property was purchased, people who were still inhabiting it had broken through the drywall unit to unit, locked the doors and “basically made it their place.”

On that day, Warburton said two people out of the initial 25 were still on the property. Window drapes had been pulled back to see who was in the unit.

“We’ve never moved a tenant in. Since we’ve owned it December, we’ve only moved people out. Anybody who gets moved in is somebody else’s criminal friend,” he explained.

Warburton reported to the City Council that the graffiti had been removed and trash had been cleaned up. He pointed to a slow response from the locksmiths to change the locks and also blamed the squatters for threatening previous managers and keying their vehicles.

He also stood by his intention to rehabilitate the property into either workforce or transitional housing while it was being renovated for apartments. He agreed with city officials that he and his business partners “inherited a drug haven” and called their first months in operation “a false start” that didn’t begin in time and “use the force needed fast enough.”

Several community members who operate business or own residential property within blocks of the Elko Inn, mostly along Court Street, spoke to the City Council on April 25. They said they were concerned for the safety of residents living near the motel and questioned whether it was a good idea to have low-income housing so close to homes and blocks from schools and other businesses, considering the criminal activity at the Elko Inn.

One property owner showed a video to the City Council of an attempted break-in at a Court Street residence and asked the City to pursue the complaints as a nuisance.

Another resident said they had lived in their home along Court Street for three years “and we have had nothing but problems.”

A decision looms

A few months after Warburton addressed the City Council, complaints have been filed to conduct a public nuisance investigation by the City Manager’s office.

Since the last update to the City Council on June 13, “it appears the property continues to be poorly managed, allowing a transient population to create potential public safety issues and place an undue burden on the city’s public safety resources,” the City reported.

City Manager Jan Baum the initial investigation was launched on July 24. “Once it is complete, we’ll bring it to the Council for action.”

One business owner reported she had been dealing with trash and theft, and had to ensure that clients were escorted from their car to their business.

She also reported observing that more people were living in the bottom half of the back building at the inn. “Curtains get drawn, people are living there 24/7 more than ever.”

“My concern is what happens when this is not a Council problem and where does the safety lie?” she asked. She also noted the issue is “escalating with the drugs and violence” weeks before school resumes.

Another resident asked the City Council about a rumor that the City had given a break to Elko Inn owners on unpaid water bills.

Baum explained the Ville 837 property owners paid their past due bill in full on their own and that City water crews were on hand when the water was turned back on to ensure no leaks occurred.

“We don’t want to do them any favors,” Mayor Reece Keener said. “They’re not in a position to be asking for anything.”

City Planner Cathy Laughlin said the owners confirmed during a development meeting two weeks ago that they were still considering Section 8 or low-income housing.

When asked if the squatters were in the process of being removed, City Attorney Dave Stanton said he was unsure the status, citing the owners’ claims that an eviction was in process.

One business owner who has been in her location for about 30 years told the City Council that they and their employees were afraid to work after dark or on weekends and elderly clients asked for someone to walk them from their car to the business.

The owner said they observed people parking in the Green Acres Apartments or on Court Street and walk over to the Elko Inn.

“We’re afraid of them. We don’t confront them at all,” the owner told the Council.“I feel like something has to be done. It’s just not safe.”

“The severity keeps worsening there every week,” another resident said.

The property owner who showed the video of the attempted break-in in April said he reported another attempted break-in. When he showed the footage to the police, they told him the alleged perpetrator “breaks into houses all over the place. We know her.”

“I implore you to pursue this as a nuisance, and if the City can take action to get these squatters removed from the premises,. I implore that to happen,” he said. “I would appreciate your support in this and make something happen.”

Stanton said the City has options to abate the nuisance, but added due process could take time “because it affects constitutionally protected property interests.”

The City has dealt with similar issues in the past. In 2019, the City proceeded with an abatement order on a Pine Street residence that had been damaged in a fire and was found to be a public safety hazard. Nearby residents had filed complaints about abandoned vehicles, trash and debris piling up around the home as well as attracting drug and criminal activity.

The home was eventually sold and torn down.

Stanton explained that if the City abates the nuisance, they can place a lien on the property to recover the cost of the abatement. The property owner will be obligated to pay the City for the expenses incurred.

“If that doesn’t happen, the City can potentially foreclose on the property,” he said.