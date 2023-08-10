ELKO – An Elko man was arrested this week on residential burglary charges after police tracked him down from surveillance footage that showed him wearing his work shirt and hat.

Kalin T. Nielson, 31, of Elko was booked into Elko County Jail with bail listed at $130,000.

Elko police officers were called to a northside home on Monday after residents reported the theft of $3,500 worth of tools, sporting and hunting equipment from their garage. Cameras captured the thief entering the garage through a doggie door, then spending nearly two hours hauling items to a car parked down the street while the homeowners slept.

The footage showed the man wearing a shirt with a convenience store logo on it, and a cap bearing the store’s promotional phrase. The store manager confirmed the identity of the suspect, who had been fired five days earlier, according to an arrest report.

Police determined that Nielson had posted items for sale on Facebook. They found most of the property that had been stolen Monday when they served a search warrant at his residence.

According to court records, Nielson was also sentenced to prison in November 2017 after pleading guilty to driving under the influence causing death or substantial bodily harm. Police said an 11-year-old passenger was seriously injured when Nielson overturned his car on North Fifth Street.