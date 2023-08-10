ELKO – What is “justice flu”?

It’s a nickname for the illness new employees of the Elko Justice Court can get after starting work in the Elko County Courthouse basement. Longtime staff say a lack of airflow and the cramped office space is the cause.

It’s become such a common occurrence, Justice Court Administrator Kristen Mortensen says “we expect that everyone who comes into the office within a month, they are going to be sick as they acclimate to the office.”

Other problems such as sewer smells, snow melt leaks and flooding from lawn sprinklers accidentally left on overnight have also become too much to ignore.

Recently asbestos was discovered in a floor in the back of the office. Mortensen said it would take a special team to remove it, but the job has not been scheduled yet.

An uneven foundation will be fixed this year, she added.

The issues come as the judges and court staff are looking ahead to a new judicial center that would combine all the courtrooms and offices of the Fourth Judicial District Court — Justice, District and Family departments — into one structure.

It would also separate inmates from jurors, witnesses and victims and add another layer of security for judges and staff entering and exiting the building.

Seeking a solution for the basement or a timeframe for the judicial center, Mortensen and District Court Chief Judge Al Kacin are looking to Elko County Commissioners for answers.

A year ago, Commissioners prioritized the judicial center along with the recreation and events center with 50 cents obtained from the former 75-cent pay-as-you-go tax that was sunset by voters in 2020. But on June 7, they approved a $4 million jail expansion to alleviate inmate overcrowding.

The judicial center remains a priority, said Commission Chairman Rex Steninger, but jail conditions are worsening.

“We know there is an emerging issue at the jail” due to space constraints and “how these criminals can’t double up anymore,” added Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi.

A basement for all purposes

The basement of the Elko County Courthouse is a “strange labyrinth” of offices connected by uneven flooring due to multiple renovations over the years, said Department A Justice of the Peace Randall Soderquist.

Nearly each entryway has a dip or a rise that longtime employees are used to navigating but can take a few days for newer staff to learn.

Initially, the basement had a dirt floor when the courthouse was completed in 1910, the second one built after the county was established in 1869. The two-story building was designed in the neo-classical style with a dome and a portico supported by columns. The cost at the time was $150,000.

It was meant to hold County offices on the main floor and one courtroom with chambers and jury room and the jail on the second floor.

“The basement was never intended to be occupied at all,” Soderquist said.

But as the County’s population grew, the basement was gradually put into use for day-to-day operations and office space.

At various times, the basement served as the home to County Human Recourses, County Assessor, Human Services and the Department of Motor Vehicles.

“As they needed offices they would build out corners and little rooms,” Soderquist explained. “Now you have this weird patchwork down here of rooms that all look a little bit different and have floors that are slightly different levels.”

The last department to move into the basement was the Justice Court. After the creation of Department B in 2016, space was once again rearranged to add a second courtroom. Department A’s courtroom sits above it on the main floor, allowing for two concurrent Justice Court calendars to run on the same day.

The retrofitting did not directly affect HVAC systems or air ducts because it wasn’t available when the courthouse was completed. High ceilings and windows at the top of doorways were used for ventilation on main floor, and large windows on the second floor were used to cool off the rooms.

“There is no forced air circulation in the courthouse. No ducting; it didn’t exist when the courthouse was built. That wasn’t a thing,” Soderquist said.

Over the years, mini-splits and condensers were installed to create ventilation.

“It was built for a different time,” Soderquist said. “It’s served the County very well.”

Nearly 100 years later, the design of the building was evaluated after then Justice of the Peace Al Kacin commissioned a study by the U.S. Marshals, who determined the building and the Courthouse complex itself had several glaring security issues.

One of the actions was to close off the multiple public entrances and filter all foot traffic through the back door, monitored by security. The other was to install bulletproof windows facing Idaho Street in 2007.

The installation of the windows contributed to the lack of airflow since then, “hermetically sealing” the basement, Kacin said.

“It was absolutely necessary for security,” Soderquist said. “But the world we live in, it’s no longer safe for a judge and people in the courtroom” to have regular windows.

A new judicial center

For Kacin, chief judge of the District Court that includes Judges Kriston Hill and Mason Simons, the basement is one of several safety and security issues. He believes a new judicial center was needed “yesterday.”

Kacin thanked the Elko County Commissioners for approving the purchase of the former Washington Federal bank building across the street from the Courthouse complex, but noted there are still security issues in both buildings, particularly for the courts.

Although plans are still being drawn, Kacin explained the new building would have secured entrances for staff and judges, keeping witnesses and jurors apart from in-custody defendants as they are transported in and out of the courtroom.

“To me, the most important aspect of this is safety,” he said. “We’re trying to put all the courts in one location so there can be a one-stop-shop, and safely move incarcerated people in and around using underground facilities common in other buildings.”

The Elko County Jail added a courtroom in 2002, intended to save transportation costs between the jail and the courthouse and keep law enforcement safe.

Still used for Justice Court hearings inmates, the jail must be locked down to walk them into the courtroom. That is also not safe for witnesses who might be called to testify during the hearings, and “it’s hard for the jail staff” as well, Soderquist said.

Last year, the County finalized the purchase of the Wright Motor Co. properties where the judicial center will be built. There are also plans to seal off Sixth Street/George Boucher Way and connect both blocks without vehicle traffic coming off of Idaho Street.

Kacin said a study is being conducted to determine how to “backfill” the offices and courtrooms once the Justice and District courts vacate the Courthouse and the bank building.

“That’s going to be for the whole campus; all county functions will be considered but with the understanding that the primary goal is moving the judiciary into the judicial center.”

“I think we owe it to the jurors, the defendants and those who come into court whose safety could be compromised by not having an appropriate facility,” Kacin continued.

Soderquist agreed, reiterating that the 1900s-era courthouse wasn’t designed for the changes in society that affect the courts today.

“I think the biggest reason that we need a new judicial center is so that you can have courthouse where everyone who comes in is safe and feels safe,” he said. “This is not the world of 1910 and it’s no longer acceptable to have prisoners walking around right in front of the people that they victimized.”

If and when the Justice Court offices leave the basement, Soderquist said it should return to its previous use – as a storage facility only. To consider any other use would be cost-inefficient.

“The amount of work that would have to go into retrofitting down here to really make it a workable, long-term solution, I don’t think it’s financially feasible,” Soderquist said. “You could build a new building for a lot less than it would cost to get this basement ready.”

County Commission response

Funding for a new judicial center was initially estimated at $30 million, but both Kacin and Elko County Commissioners agree the final cost could be double that amount.

After the 75-cent tax levy renewal for Elko County School District capital projects was defeated by voters in the 2020 election, Elko County received 50 cents of that and earmarked it for capital improvement projects and wildland fire protection.

In March 2022, Commissioners approved a plan that itemized a judicial center and recreation center to be the top priorities.

Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi said the $15 million for the recreation and events center was “pretty close to funded” due to “solid ending fund balances from unexpected one-time funds received, and we generate $8.6 million a year from that 50 cents which has gone into a fund not to be touched.”

He also explained the Commissioners wanted to avoid issuing bonds for any capital projects “because we don’t know if we’re always going to have that 50 or 25 cents. Lo and behold this last Legislative session we found out how vulnerable that 50 cents is.”

On June 7, Commissioners approved revision to the list, adding $4 million Elko County Jail expansion due to overcrowding.

“I think [the jail] is in much more dire straits than the judges,” explained Commissioner Steninger, who also serves as liaison to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office.

“The judicial center is going to take us years to accumulate enough money to do that and I don’t think our jail can wait that long,” he said. “The jail would be much cheaper, we can get that out of the way and then start saving money for the judicial center,” which still remains a top priority.

“All that does is kick [the judicial center] down the road a half a year,” Andreozzi added.

“I can appreciate the environment we have people working in [the basement],” he continued. “That’s something that needs to be addressed too, but to me, that line item would be a maintenance project as opposed to a new facility.”

He wondered how much repairs could cost for the basement. “Is that something we could prioritize and put” with other County maintenance projects? “Again, it’s going to take us five, six, seven years to bank up enough money for the judicial center.”

“Even if the judicial center is the number one priority, it ain’t getting done this year unless we put some money toward some kind of maintenance project,” Andreozzi explained.

Jon Karr agreed and said the County had to “figure out some short-term repairs downstairs for them because of the water and sewage leaks. It’s not hundreds and hundreds of thousands of dollars to fix but we do need to spend some money down there to get it so it’s livable.”

“I don’t know why it’s not on a better maintenance program anyway,” he continued. “I think it needs to be immediate.”

Karr and Andreozzi said even if a bond were to be issued immediately – an option that Commissioners said they do not want to use – the judicial center would still be two or three years out. However both of them support immediate basement repairs.

“If we need to juggle this around and kick some cash [to the basement] to do that, I am OK to do that,” Andreozzi said. “I just need to know what the highest priority for the County is.”

Commissioner Wilde Brough suggested finding a building to lease and moving Justice Court staff out of the basement entirely due to the “very poor disrepair” of the office space.

“I think they’re going above and beyond by working down there. It’s a pretty tough deal,” he said.